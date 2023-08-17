The Perikatan Nasional chairman says the prime minister is currently identifying his enemies.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is focused on ending the political career of his rivals.

Muhyiddin said Anwar was identifying his enemies and getting rid of them.

“If I am his enemy, he will find a way to ‘kill’ me. This is what I see him doing, and he won’t stop,” he said during an appreciation dinner at Universiti Malaya’s alumni centre this evening.

The Bersatu president said Anwar should instead focus on improving the well-being of the people.

Two days ago, Muhyiddin said he had always known that the abuse of power charges levelled against him were politically motivated and that it was evident “certain parties” were out to persecute him.

He said this after the High Court struck out the four charges against him for allegedly abusing his position to obtain bribes totalling RM232.5 million for Bersatu.

Earlier today, Anwar brushed off Muhyiddin’s call for him to step down following the outcome of the six state elections last Saturday.

Anwar told the opposition leader to focus on his court case instead of making such suggestions.

Muhyiddin also said today that he was unfazed by the decision of the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) to appeal against the High Court’s ruling.

Previously, FMT quoted deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin as saying that the AGC would be filing an appeal against the acquittal.

Wan Shaharuddin also said the prosecution would seek a stay of proceedings for the Bersatu president’s three other money laundering charges pending the appeal.

