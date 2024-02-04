Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the ex-Damansara MP has been summoned to Bukit Aman tomorrow to assist in the investigation.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman has launched an investigation into Tony Pua’s remarks against Najib Razak’s commuted sentence in the SRC International case.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed a report had been lodged against Pua, in relation to the latter’s Facebook posts, for allegedly insulting royalty.

“Statements like these are seditious in nature as they incite the public to harbour resentment and disrespect towards the royal institution, pertaining to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s absolute powers in exercising his authority under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement.

Razarudin added that Pua has been summoned to Bukit Aman tomorrow at 1pm to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998,” he said.

He also advised the public against speculating or sharing misinformation that could jeopardise investigations or cause public disorder.

“Stern action will be taken against any party that acts in any manner that could undermine public peace and national security,” Razarudin said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the wing would file police reports nationwide over Pua’s alleged disrespectful remarks about the former King in light of Najib’s commuted sentence.

They want the former Damansara MP to be investigated for questioning the decision by Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, whose term as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended last Tuesday.

Akmal shared screenshots of Pua’s Facebook posts on the reduction of Najib’s jail term and fine.

He also shared several other Facebook posts by the DAP man on the matter.

Earlier today, Umno vice-president Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail called for Pua to remove his posts and apologise, failing which he could face legal action.

On Friday, the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced that Najib’s prison sentence has been reduced from 12 years to six.

His fine has also been reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million. However, if he fails to settle the fine, a year will be added to his sentence.