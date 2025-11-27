Ex-Bersatu MPs throw support behind GRS-PH at Putatan ceramah

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman (left) and Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim made an appearance at a Pakatan Harapan election campaign ceramah in Putatan, Sabah, today.

PUTATAN : Suhaili Abdul Rahman and Azizi Abu Naim, two MPs who were formerly with Bersatu and are now aligned with the unity government, made a joint appearance at a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ceramah here today.

They publicly declared their support for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah–PH alliance in the Sabah state election.

Suhaili, who was expelled from Bersatu after backing Anwar Ibrahim in 2023, said he was encouraged by the strong turnout and the PKR president’s show of confidence in GRS chairman Hajiji Noor.

“I think today’s programme was successful. Many people attended it. What’s more interesting is Anwar’s speech, where he said he went to Sulaman to support Hajiji, showing his confidence in working with him,” the Labuan MP told FMT.

As an independent MP who is pro-government, Suhaili said his support was clear and exclusive.

“Personally, I am a staunch supporter of Anwar and Hajiji. I came to Sabah to fully support PH and GRS candidates – only these two.”

On whether other Bersatu MPs who pledged support for Anwar would join the Sabah campaign, Suhaili said parliamentary sessions had limited their movements.

“They were supposed to join the election campaign, but Parliament is ongoing. So we discussed and agreed that some would stay and some would come.”

He also took aim at the state opposition’s “Save Sabah” and “Save Malaysia” narrative.

“I want to ask – save what? Sabah and Malaysia are already very safe under Anwar and Hajiji. What we actually want is to save Malaysia from leaders whose only dream is to become prime minister or chief minister.”

Meanwhile, Gua Musang MP Azizi, another Bersatu defector who backed the unity government, confirmed that he had been in Sabah since the day Anwar announced PH candidates.

“We will support the candidates put forward by Anwar,” he said.

Asked whether he would support PN candidates, Azizi replied: “Of course not, because our purpose in Sabah is to ensure that the relationship between the federal and state governments is strong and continues after the election.”

Suhaili and Azizi are among six Bersatu MPs who broke ranks in 2023 to support the unity government, a move they said was necessary to secure development funds and ensure stability for their constituencies.

The others are Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), and Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).