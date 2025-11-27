Heavy workload doesn’t justify need to expand Cabinet, S’wak govt told

Sarawak DAP Youth’s Wong King Yii called for the state government to publish a detailed functional audit of ministries to justify every new post with supporting data. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak DAP Youth says heavy workload does not justify the need to appoint more ministers to the state Cabinet.

Instead, it says, better organisation will help to resolve such issues.

In criticising the proposed move to add four more ministers, the wing’s treasurer Wong King Yii said the state government needed to re-organise the ministries by eliminating overlaps as well as ensuring each ministry has clear and focused responsibilities.

He said if the structure remained fragmented, the state government would face similar problems even with more ministers.

“Adding more ministers without fixing the underlying structure is like adding more drivers but keeping the same jammed road – congestion remains, only the payroll becomes bigger,” Wong said in a statement.

On Monday, the Sarawak legislative assembly passed the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2025, enabling the state government to appoint up to four additional members to the state Cabinet.

When tabling the bill, Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the present Cabinet needed to be strengthened in view of rising governance demands.

Karim said the Cabinet currently comprises the premier and 10 ministers, with several ministers holding multiple portfolios which resulted in heavier administrative responsibilities.

Wong said many of the current portfolios overlap or operate in silos despite dealing with similar matters.

He said a more efficient structure would not only reduce duplication but also give ministers clearer focus.

Wong said infrastructure, ports, transport, utilities and telecommunications, for example, dealt with connectivity and public service systems.

Placing them under a single ministry of infrastructure, connectivity and utilities would create better coordination for road development, port expansion, clean water supply, and internet rollout.

“When these functions work together, projects move faster and public money is used more efficiently.”

Wong said placing the related portfolios under a ministry would make for a Cabinet structure that is “logically organised, easier to manage, and more effective in delivering results.”

He also called for the state government to publish a detailed functional audit of ministries to justify every new post with supporting data.