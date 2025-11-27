Man nabbed for alleged sexual assault of students at hostel

Hulu Selangor police chief Ibrahim Husin said the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man was arrested after three female students lodged police reports accusing him of sexually assaulting them at a school hostel in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Kuala Selangor.

Hulu Selangor police chief Ibrahim Husin said reports were received from the three 16-year-old girls at 4.16pm yesterday.

“Investigations found that the 48-year-old suspect touched all three victims while they were sleeping.

“The Hulu Selangor police headquarters’ criminal investigation department arrested the suspect that same day. Checks found that he had no previous record,” Harian Metro reported him as saying today.

Ibrahim said the suspect had been brought to the Kuala Kubu Bharu magistrates’ court for a remand application.

“The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault,” he said.