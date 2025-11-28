Adequate action taken over AADK inmate’s death, says EAIC

The inmate died at the AADK rehabilitation centre in Batu Kurau, Perak, in March.

PETALING JAYA : The national anti-drugs agency (AADK) has taken adequate disciplinary action over the death of an inmate at a drug rehabilitation centre in Batu Kurau, Perak, in March, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said today.

The EAIC, which investigated the inmate’s death, said AADK’s integrity unit had taken disciplinary action against the officer and staff involved.

The commission also suggested that improvements be made to the anti-drugs agency’s procedures for the registration and health management of inmates.

In particular, it called for stronger management and monitoring in the handling and administration of medicine to inmates.

In a statement, the EAIC also suggested that AADK conduct holistic inspections of all of its drug rehab centres to monitor their operations, identify issues faced and ensure compliance with its SOPs.

It also proposed that the staff at these centres undergo comprehensive refresher courses on the agency’s guidelines, policies and procedures.