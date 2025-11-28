​MACC arrests Shamsul

Shamsul Iskandar Akin quit as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political secretary on Tuesday​ after citing attempts to attack him through controversies which he said could have a negative impact on the government’s image.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said Shamsul was arrested when he presented himself at its headquarters in Putrajaya today for questioning as part of an investigation into allegations that he received bribes from controversial businessman Albert Tei.

In a statement, Azam said MACC’s investigation is centred on Tei’s claim that he bribed Shamsul to recover funds that were allegedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

“MACC arrested Shamsul at 12.51pm to assist in our investigation. He arrived at MACC’s headquarters to give his statement at around noon,” he said.

Azam said Tei was arrested at his home at 10.15am today, while a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong, who MACC is also investigating in connection with Tei’s allegations, was arrested at 10.30pm yesterday when she arrived at MACC’s headquarters to assist with the probe.

Tei previously claimed Sofia was Shamsul’s proxy, an allegation which she denies.

The Putrajaya magistrates’ court today granted MACC’s application for a four-day remand order against Sofia.

MACC is expected to submit remand applications for both Shamsul and Tei at the magistrates’ court tomorrow morning.

“MACC will conduct this investigation professionally and fairly in accordance with the law. Any party that disputes the arrest of these three individuals has the right to challenge it in court,” said Azam.

“I have instructed my investigation officers to complete the investigation within this week so that it can be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for a decision as soon as possible.”

Azam said Tei declined to cooperate with MACC’s investigation as he refused its request to present himself at the commission’s headquarters for questioning before Dec 1.

“As is widely known, Tei is the most crucial person in this investigation,” he said.

He also said MACC has issued a notice to Tei under Section 28A(9) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which empowers the investigating authority to deny the accused the right to contact a lawyer or any other party.

Shamsul, who is the Melaka PKR chief, resigned as Anwar’s senior political secretary on Tuesday after citing attempts to attack him through controversies which he said could have a negative impact on the government’s image.

Shortly after Shamsul’s resignation, Tei was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying he had spent RM629,000 on renovations, furnishings and appliances for properties connected to the PKR man, and also on personal items.

Tei also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations where Shamsul allegedly requested foreign currency from the businessman before travelling overseas.