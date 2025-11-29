31% voter turnout in Sabah polls as of 11am

There are 1,784,843 registered voters on the electoral roll for the Sabah election.

PETALING JAYA : The voter turnout in the 17th Sabah state election stood at 31.3% as of 11am, says the Election Commission.

The turnout has been recorded at a rate of just over 10% every hour, since the polls opened at 8am. The polling centres in 73 state constituencies are set to close at 5pm.

The total turnout in the Sabah state polls in September 2020 was 66.61%.

There are 1,784,843 registered voters on the electoral roll for this election, which was called after the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly on Oct 6.

The previous state administration was formed by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) after the 2020 polls.

BN left the state government in January 2023 after a failed attempt to unseat GRS chairman Hajiji Noor as chief minister.

Several BN assemblymen continued backing Hajiji while Pakatan Harapan was roped into the state government as it threw its support behind the chief minister.