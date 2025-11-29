Floods force 107 SPM candidates to be moved to new exam centre

Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Syed Putra students in Kangar being moved to safety on Wednesday after floods hit their school. (Facebook pic)

ALOR SETAR : Floods forced 107 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates from Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Syed Putra, Kangar, Perlis, to be moved to an alternative examination centre.

The Kedah state education department (JPN) said that all of them have been placed at the dormitory of Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Kubang Pasu in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

It added that all the candidates will sit for the examination at the Kubang Pasu school from Monday (Dec 1) to Dec 15.

“The examination materials from the Perlis JPN vault were transferred to the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tunku Bendahara vault today.

“This was done with thorough monitoring by the Examination Board, Kedah JPN, Perlis JPN and the Kubang Pasu district education office’s examination management sector,” the Kedah JPN said in a statement today.