Hajiji urges Sabahans against leaving it late to vote

Hajiji Noor arrived at the SK Serusup polling centre in Tuaran at about 11.15am with his wife and four children, who were all eligible to vote.

TUARAN : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has urged voters to cast their ballots early instead of leaving it till later in the day, with rainy weather predicted in the afternoon.

Hajiji, who voted at the SK Serusup polling centre here, encouraged the people to do so early to avoid getting caught in the rain. He expressed hope for a high voter turnout.

“The weather is good here in Tuaran, but according to the weather forecast, it might rain in the evening. So, come out earlier to vote,” he said..

Hajiji, who was the caretaker chief minister going into polling day, said polling across the state was reportedly to be going smoothly with fair weather in most parts of Sabah.

“So far, the reports I’ve received are good. Everything’s peaceful and well. Although many candidates are contesting, we must preserve harmony in Sabah,” he told reporters after casting his ballot.

Hajiji had arrived at the polling centre at about 11.15am with his wife and four children as the whole family cast their ballots.

The Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president is in a five-cornered fight as he seeks to defend the Sulaman seat for a ninth term.

He expressed confidence that he would be able to retain the seat and that GRS would go on to form the new state government.