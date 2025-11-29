Over 4,400 flood victims evacuated to 33 relief centres across Selangor

The flood victims have been placed in relief centres in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A total of 4,463 flood victims have been placed in 33 relief centres across five districts in Selangor, says menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

The five districts are Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

In a statement, Amirudin also confirmed that a search and rescue operation is continuing for a man feared drowned after his car was trapped in floodwaters in Sepang late last night.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said three of the four occupants managed to escape, while the missing man was believed to have tried to swim to safety.

“We have contacted the family and will provide updates and assistance,” Amirudin said.

Fire and rescue personnel and the police are leading the search, assisted by two boats from the state disaster management unit.

Amirudin also said his administration has frozen the leave for state, district and local council personnel until Dec 15 in view of the unpredictable weather.

He added that the state government is assembling 5,000 volunteers to help clean homes within 24 hours once waters recede.