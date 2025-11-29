PAS makes history, winning first seat in East Malaysia

Sabah PAS chief Aliakbar Gulasan had already made a mark in 2020 when he became a nominated assemblyman.

PETALING JAYA : PAS achieved a historic breakthrough in Sabah today by winning its first elected seat in East Malaysia, according to unofficial vote counts.

Sabah PAS chief Aliakbar Gulasan is on course to win the Karambunai seat, in what is also his first time running in an election.

Aliakbar already made history in 2020 when he became the first PAS member of the Sabah state assembly, when he was nominated as an assemblyman by the state government.

Aliakbar, who is of Pakistani-Murut origin, is a former lecturer with Universiti Malaysia Sabah. He has a doctorate in urban geography from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

While PAS has long established itself in East Malaysia, the party has never previously succeeded in winning a parliamentary or state seat in either Sabah or Sarawak.

PAS fielded five other candidates in Petagas, Tanjung Batu, Balung, Merotai and Kunak but looks set to lose these contests.