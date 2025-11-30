4 nabbed for alleged bid to disrupt Kg Sungai Baru groundbreaking ceremony

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the arrests were made in the Kampung Sungai Baru area, where a groundbreaking ceremony for the redevelopment project was being held. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Four people, including actress and activist Rafidah Ibrahim, have been arrested by police for allegedly planning to provoke a breach of the peace during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment project today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said they were informed at about 8.50am that a gathering was going to be held “to provoke a riot and breach of peace” during the groundbreaking ceremony.

This resulted in Rafidah’s arrest, along with another woman and two men, aged 39 to 47, in the Kampung Sungai Baru area.

Fadil said they were detained as a preventive measure, as provided for under Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with the prevention of seizable offences.

“All four individuals screamed as they were being arrested, causing a public disturbance and a breach of the peace at the ceremony. Police will hold further investigations against the four,” he said in a statement.

Rafidah is a fierce critic of the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment project.

Former federal territories minister Khalid Samad has sued her for allegedly defaming him by claiming that he was looking to disband a board responsible for managing designated land in Kampung Baru.