Cops complete probe into Sungai Petani bullying case

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said the investigation papers have been sent to the public prosecutor after statements were recorded from the victim, witnesses and suspects. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have completed their investigation into the assault of a student at a boarding school in Sungai Petani, Kedah, last week and are awaiting further instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said a 16-year-old male student previously remanded to assist in the investigation has been released on police bail.

“We have recorded statements from the victim, witnesses and suspects. The investigation papers have been referred to the public prosecutor for further action,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Four students aged 16 to 17 were detained on Thursday after a fellow student was found unconscious in the school bathroom by a teacher. Bruises were later found on his body.

Sinar Harian earlier reported Hanyan as saying one of the students had become angry after the victim purportedly embarrassed his friend, and called upon three other students to confront the victim.

He said of the four students detained to assist in the investigation, only one Form 4 student was remanded, while the others were released.