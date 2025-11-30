Cops confirm another fatal Klang shooting

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the case is being investigated for murder. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : Selangor police have confirmed that a fatal shooting took place at Taman Mesra Indah in Klang Selatan last night.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the Klang Selatan district police headquarters was alerted to the incident at 8.35pm.

He said an investigation has been opened for murder.

“The motive is under investigation. Members of the public with information on the incident are asked to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

It was earlier reported that a man had been found dead in the seat of a four-wheel drive.