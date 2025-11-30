Karambunai win shows Sabahans’ acceptance of PAS, says Tuan Ibrahim

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the personal credibility of candidate Aliakbar Gulasan played a primary role in the Karambunai victory.

PETALING JAYA : The PAS success in winning its first East Malaysian seat at the Sabah election yesterday shows that Sabahans are becoming more accepting of PAS, says the party’s deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said that the victory of Sabah PAS chief Aliakbar Gulasan in Karambunai was made possible due to Aliakbar’s character and the hard work of the party’s machinery, Berita Harian reported.

PAS achieved a historic breakthrough in winning Karambunai. The party has never before won at elections in Sabah and Sarawak, although Aliakbar, who contested in the election for the first time, was a nominated member of the previous Sabah state assembly.

“We are grateful that Perikatan Nasional managed to win with a majority of 365 votes and this victory shows that PAS is being received well in Sabah,” Tuan Ibrahim was quoted as saying. “In my observation, the personal credibility of Aliakbar played a primary role, followed by efforts from our campaign workers.”

Tuan Ibrahim said PN did not offer any kind of “reward’ to voters; they opted for Aliakbar since they knew him personally. Sentiments favouring local parties, evident throughout the polls, did not significantly affect overall voting trends, Tuan Ibrahim said.

Aliakbar won in an 11-cornered contest, defeating candidates from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Warisan, Barisan Nasional and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).