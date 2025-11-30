Telcos to integrate MyDigital ID to bolster digital security

The rollout of the MyDigital ID identity verification technology’s components may vary across providers with full adoption to take place progressively over time.

PETALING JAYA : Telecommunication companies will integrate the MyDigital ID’s identity verification technology on their respective mobile applications from tomorrow, to provide Malaysians with bolstered digital security.

This nationwide initiative is aimed at safeguarding users from scam calls and identity theft, which often rely on unverified or misused telephone numbers to exploit victims.

The MyDigital ID’s technology will ensure that each mobile number is linked to a verified, trusted digital identity, thus curbing such cases.

With the support of the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), this mechanism will involve three components.

The first involves verifying existing prepaid numbers, allowing users to review and verify all prepaid numbers registered under their MyKad, preventing scammers from exploiting stolen or misused identity cards (ICs).

The second will require all new SIM cards to be verified using the mobile apps of telcos via the user’s MyDigital ID, to ensure new mobile numbers cannot be registered with another person’s identification details.

The final component is giving users the option to log into their telco apps using their MyDigital ID, to provide them with a single secure login method that would prevent account takeovers and unauthorised access.

“The rollout may vary across providers. Some telcos may begin with a single component, others may implement two, and full adoption of all three will take place progressively over time,” Nacsa CEO Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin said.

He maintained that the purpose of this initiative was to curb scammers and fraudulent actors from exploiting unverified SIM cards for their criminal activities.

“MyDigital ID plays a critical role in this effort because its verification process refers directly to official government records safeguarded by the national registration department (JPN).

“This multi-stakeholder initiative builds on the foundation of the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy 2025-2030, led by Nacsa to ensure that Malaysia’s cyber ecosystem remains secure and resilient against current and emerging threats.”

MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim pointed out that there were 2.98 million scam cases in 2024, nearly double the 1.63 million recorded the previous year.

He said MyDigital ID would significantly cut down the risk of such crimes while bolstering digital safety and preventing leakages in the digital economy.

“Nonetheless, we also acknowledge that in today’s world, data privacy and security are top concerns. Some fear that a digital identity could be used to monitor, track, or store their personal information.

“MyDigital ID does not operate in that manner. It is not designed to store user data, track online activities, or collect new personal information. Instead, its role is simply to confirm a person’s identity when they choose to log into a particular service.

“All of this is done only with the user’s consent and full control. Our principle is simple: your data remains yours, always. And with MyDigital ID, it is now more secure than ever.”