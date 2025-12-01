Education ministry removes officers involved in immoral activities

The education ministry urged department heads to step up their monitoring and ensure that immoral activities are eradicated at all levels.

PETALING JAYA : The education ministry has removed several officers from institutions under its purview following reports of their involvement in “immoral activities”.

In a statement, the ministry said it would not compromise on such conduct and had launched an internal investigation.

“Immediate action has been taken to ensure that the officers involved are not at any educational institution under the ministry until the investigation is completed.

“All department heads have been reminded to strengthen monitoring and ensure that immoral activities are eradicated at all levels,” it said.

While the ministry did not provide details on the activities, it was recently reported that 208 individuals, including 17 civil servants, teenagers and senior citizens, were arrested at a two-storey gym and sauna in Chow Kit, which authorities said had become a hotspot for immoral conduct.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Azani Omar said the premises had allegedly been operating daily for the past eight to 10 months, and was believed to be a meeting spot for men to pair up and engage in same-sex relationships.

Of those arrested, 171 were released after the court rejected the police’s applications for remand.

Separately, the federal territories Islamic religious department is still investigating the incident under Section 25 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 for sodomy, and Section 47 of the same law for attempting to commit any offence under the Act.