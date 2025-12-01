GRS reps firmly behind Hajiji despite rumours of unease with BN

The Sabah Cabinet sworn in this afternoon comprised seven ministers from GRS and one each from Upko, PH and BN. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : All Gabungan Rakyat Sabah assemblymen are firmly behind chief minister Hajiji Noor despite reports of unease among their ranks after Barisan Nasional was included in the state government, one of them said.

The Sabah Cabinet, comprising GRS, Upko, Pakatan Harapan and BN, was sworn in this afternoon.

The Star reported that several GRS assemblymen had openly talked about their objections to BN on social media, after a group of them met at a hotel in Kota Kinabalu.

“There were just discussions about Barisan being part of the state government, but it’s a small matter which can be resolved,” said GRS’s Klias assemblyman, Isnin Aliasnih.

“We firmly back the chief minister. Even the independents are with us. There is nothing developing … the situation is under control.”

BN’s Jafry Ariffin, one of the coalition’s six candidates who won in the Sabah polls on Saturday, was appointed as state tourism, culture and environment minister today.

The Cabinet also included PH’s Jamawi Jaafar and Upko’s Ewon Benedick. The other seven ministers are from GRS.

Earlier today, a GRS insider told FMT that BN was included in the Cabinet to prevent Hajiji’s administration from collapsing less than two days after his swearing-in.