MACC denies illegal seizure of Albert Tei’s belongings

MACC said a copy of the list of seized items was provided to Albert Tei on Nov 28.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied claims that its officers illegally seized Albert Tei’s belongings during the arrest of the controversial businessman last week.

The anti-graft agency’s strategic communications division said MACC officers handed over a list of items seized from Tei on the day of his arrest, which he personally signed.

“MACC strongly denies the baseless claims that its officers seized Tei’s property without following proper procedures.

“MACC always carries out its duties in accordance with the legal provisions and regulations within its jurisdiction,” the division said in a statement.

It also said that a copy of the list of movable property was provided to Tei on Nov 28, pursuant to Section 33 of the MACC Act 2009.

“Among the seized items are mobile phones, an iPad, and a digital video recorder which are being held as evidence,” it added.

Earlier today, Tei’s wife Lee Pei Rie, through lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, asked MACC to issue a full and signed inventory of the items confiscated from her home and the officers involved in the seizure.

She also asked MACC to clarify whether she was a suspect or witness, or if she herself was under investigation.

If the agency failed to comply, she said she would file for judicial review in the High Court seeking orders for it to issue a seizure list, as well as the mandatory return of unlawfully detained property and declarations of illegality and procedural non-compliance.

Tei and Shamsul Iskandar Akin, the former senior political secretary to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, were remanded for six days on Saturday to assist MACC in a corruption probe.

They were detained on Friday after Tei claimed he had bribed Shamsul to recover funds allegedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

Tei, who is at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal, is facing trial on two counts of giving bribes in a separate case.

A woman named Sofia Rini Buyong, who is also being investigated by MACC in connection with Tei’s allegations, was arrested on Thursday night and remanded for four days. Berita Harian reported that she was released today.