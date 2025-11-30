MIC sent inquiry letter to PN, not application, says sec-gen

MIC secretary-general S Ananthan said the letter was sent after several PAS leaders, including deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, invited MIC to consider joining PN. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : MIC has not sent in an application letter to Perikatan Nasional, but rather an inquiry for more information before deciding to join, says MIC secretary-general S Ananthan.

He said the letter was sent four days before the party’s annual general meeting to help it understand PN better.

“The letter focused on several issues, including the nature of the party’s potential membership, entry processes and MIC’s potential status as a PN component member,” Malaysiakini reported him as saying.

Ananthan’s remarks were made in response to a claim by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday that MIC had applied to join the opposition coalition.

Muhyiddin said MIC’s application would be jointly decided by the PN Supreme Council when it meets soon, and all PN component parties are supportive of MIC joining the coalition in principle.

Ananthan said the letter was sent after several PAS leaders, including deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, invited MIC to meet and consider joining PN.

He said MIC asked PN to elaborate on its commitment to Indian development in terms of education, socioeconomic matters and political representation.

“We need complete information before making a decision on the party’s direction. We want to determine if MIC will be automatically received, or if there are conditions that need to be met,” he said.