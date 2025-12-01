Probe into assault on sports journo still ongoing, says KL top cop

Haresh Deol, a senior journalist and co-founder of the Twentytwo13 news website, was recently attacked by two individuals while entering his car in Bangsar. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Investigations into the assault of sports journalist Haresh Deol remain ongoing as another suspect is still at large, says the city’s police chief Fadil Marsus.

Fadil said the probe was continuing in all aspects, but did not elaborate when asked for details.

“The investigation is still ongoing. The suspect has been charged and I will provide updates (on the case’s progress).

“We have taken many statements from everyone involved, along with all available evidence,” he told reporters at an event at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Haresh, a senior journalist and co-founder of the Twentytwo13 news website, was attacked by two individuals while entering his car in Bangsar last Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man subsequently pleaded guilty at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court to assaulting Haresh.

R Krishnan, along with the unnamed suspect still at large, committed the offence outside the Tanjung Balai Group premises at Jalan Telawi 3 on Nov 25.

Haresh has rejected a claim by the police that the attack was motivated by a “personal issue”.