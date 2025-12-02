6-day remand for husband over fatal stabbing of wife

The suspect, a 63-year-old man, was arrested yesterday. (Rawpixel pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times at their home in Gual Ipoh, Kelantan, yesterday has been remanded for six days.

Harian Metro reported that magistrate Tun Faez Fikhrie Tun Asrul Saini granted the remand order until Sunday.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, it was reported that the wife, 40, died due to severe injuries. Her body was sent to Tanah Merah Hospital for a post-mortem.

The husband, 63, was arrested that same day.

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that the fatal stabbing was driven by jealousy.

He said the suspect, in a fit of rage, had stabbed his wife after believing that she was seeing another man.

Yusoff also said that a urine test conducted on the husband returned negative for drugs.

“The suspect is unemployed. He is also mentally sound and has no history of mental illness,” he said.