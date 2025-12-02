Anwar announces RM500mil for flood repairs

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Nadma has increased its preparations and implemented appropriate measures together with local authorities and state governments to deal with the floods. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM500 million to repair public infrastructure damaged by the recent floods in many states.

Anwar said he had instructed all departments under the state and federal governments to conduct damage assessments and implement repair work immediately.

“This includes schools, clinics, basic facilities and roads. To expedite, I have approved RM500 million for the purpose of repairing flood damage,” he said when tabling the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 for its second reading in the Dewan Negara today.

The Supply Bill, which was tabled on Oct 10, was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the National Disaster Management Agency had increased its preparations and implemented appropriate measures together with local authorities and state governments to deal with the disaster.

“This year’s floods have seen more than 150 additional relief centres activated, assisting more than 12,000 flood victims,” he said.

The flood situation as of 8am today showed a decrease in the number of victims in Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Pahang and Perlis.