Cops bust drug-lacing vape syndicate in Klang

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar displaying vape products seized in a successful raid by the state’s commercial crime investigation department. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : Police dismantled a syndicate selling drug-laced vape with the arrest of three men during a raid in Klang, near here, on Nov 27.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said that in the 2pm operation, they seized 2,068 cartridges, 550 pods and 240 bottles containing about 61 litres of ketamine-laced vape liquid worth RM3.04 million, believed to be intended for the domestic market.

He said the syndicate, believed to have been active for the past six months, procured the products online before selling them to buyers openly.

“All three suspects, aged between 33 and 49, worked as a salesperson, a storekeeper and a packer, respectively, with an income starting at RM1,200 to RM2,500 and also depended on commission from selling the products containing the illegal substances,” he told a media conference at the Selangor police headquarters here today.

Shazeli said one suspect had three prior criminal records, and that all three tested negative for drugs.

“The first suspect is a widower, the second suspect is married, and the third is single,” he said.

Shazeli said police also confiscated three cars and five pieces of jewellery worth a total of RM134,800.

He added that the suspects have been remanded for seven days until Dec 6, with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.