Kg Jawa demolition works proceeding peacefully, say cops

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the police are always ready to ensure that the situation is under control. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : The demolition operation in Kampung Jawa, Klang, for the West Coast Expressway (WCE) Section 3 project is under control and proceeding smoothly, police said today.

‎Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said that throughout the operation which began this morning, the local community had cooperated well with the police who had deployed sufficient personnel to maintain order.

‎”There have been no arrests so far and the police are always ready to ensure that the situation is under control,” he said at a press conference here today.

Selangor housing and culture exco member Borhan Aman Shah was previously reported as saying that the Selangor government had agreed to give an additional two weeks from Nov 10 to Nov 24 to 19 residents of Kampung Jawa who were included in the order to vacate their land for construction work.

‎On Nov 3, Borhan was reported as saying that the state government had given the affected residents seven days until Nov 10 to vacate their land following an agreement between the affected residents and the relevant agencies, including WCE, the Selangor land and mines office and the local authorities.

Previous reports said that the refusal of 19 landowners in Kampung Jawa to vacate their residences was the main reason why the WCE highway project, which is more than 90% complete, had stalled.

The WCE highway is a major national infrastructure project involving a 233km network connecting Banting, Selangor to Taiping, Perak. It will also serve as an alternative route to the North-South Expressway to reduce congestion.