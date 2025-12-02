Mosque caretaker charged with 3 counts of sexual assault, sodomy

Mohamad Aswadi Yah claimed trial at the Ayer Keroh sessions court to three counts of sexual assault and sodomy involving a 16-year-old boy. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A mosque caretaker in Kelantan pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh sessions court today to three charges of sexual assault and sodomy involving a 16-year-old boy.

Mohamad Aswadi Yah, 46, who previously faced 18 other charges in Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak, entered his plea after the charges were read before judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah, Sinar Harian reported.

In the first charge, he was accused of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent at a house in Taman Tasik Utama, Melaka Tengah, on Aug 4.

The offence was framed under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between five and 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Aswadi was also charged with two counts of physical sexual assault involving the same boy under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin sought bail of RM20,000 for each charge.

However, defence lawyer Mohd Irwan Sumad asked for a lower amount, saying his client, a father of four, is suffering from health issues.

The court set bail at RM10,000 for all three charges and fixed Jan 5 for mention.