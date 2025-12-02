Unlike Sabahans, West M’sian PH voters lack alternatives, say analysts

Azmi Hassan says Sabahans turned to both Warisan and GRS as both parties are more local than DAP, generally perceived as a peninsular party. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Unlike their Sabahan peers, Pakatan Harapan supporters in the peninsula lack viable alternative parties to vote for, meaning they will either continue backing the coalition or opt out of the next general election, say political analysts.

Syaza Shukri.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) and Azmi Hassan of Akademic Nusantara said Sabahan PH voters dissatisfied with the coalition could choose either Warisan or Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

“Elsewhere, there’s no real alternative to PH. Muda and PSM do not pose real challenges (for PH in the peninsula),” she told FMT.

Azmi Hassan.

Azmi said voters in Sabah turned to both Warisan and GRS as both parties are more local than DAP, generally perceived as a Peninsular party.

“I think Sabah’s urban Chinese voters saw DAP as being aloof and a Peninsular party that does not understand the state’s issues, especially the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the matter of Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement.

“Sabah DAP did not touch (much) on these particular issues, which I believe is why urban Chinese voters either did not go out to vote on Saturday, or went for Warisan or GRS,” he said.

On Nov 29, PH won only the Melalap seat in the Sabah polls, one of 22 contested by the coalition. DAP was wiped out in all eight seats it contested, while PKR lost its two traditional seats of Api-Api and Inanam.

Focus on bread-and-butter issues, not just national ones

Asked what PH needs to do to prevent a repeat of its misfortune in Sabah at GE16, Azmi said the coalition must be more in touch with bread-and-butter issues, which differ across states.

“I think PH should not talk only about national issues,” he said, adding that Sabahans may not find them relatable.

Syaza also recommended that PH grant its Sabahan and Sarawakian chapters greater autonomy to speak up more on local issues to shield the party from growing anti-federal sentiments.

The analysts’ recommendations echoed former Klang MP Charles Santiago, who urged DAP to return to people-centred issues, including the cost of living, accountability, transparency and public service.

“These are the fundamentals that built its reputation; not political manoeuvring or coalition acrobatics. Losing sight of this is exactly how it lost Sabah,” he said in a statement on Sunday.