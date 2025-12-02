Woman’s family allegedly beats up boyfriend, threatens to kill him

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said three men had been arrested in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting a man and threatening to kill him during an altercation in Kampung Cheras Baru, Kuala Lumpur, last week.

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the incident occurred at about 1.40am last Saturday when the victim was sending his 22-year-old girlfriend home.

An argument allegedly broke out between the victim and the woman’s two older brothers, during which one of the brothers allegedly struck the victim’s leg with a PVC pipe before punching him in the face, causing injuries.

The woman’s uncle then allegedly threatened to kill the victim if he continued his relationship with her.

Three men had been arrested after the victim lodged a police report.

Police also seized a PVC pipe believed to have been used in the assault.

Checks revealed that two of the suspects have no prior criminal records, while the third has one previous offence.

All three have been remanded for four days until Dec 3 to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Convictions under Section 325 carry a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, while Section 506 provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.