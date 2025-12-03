Agong presents instruments of appointment to 5 judges

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim with Hashim Hamzah, Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Nazlan Ghazali, Azimah Omar and Collin Lawrence Sequerah after presenting their instruments of appointment. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today presented instruments of appointment to five judges during an audience at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the instrument of appointment to Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah.

Also receiving their instruments of appointment were Federal Court judges Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Nazlan Ghazali, Azimah Omar and Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said and Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar.

Chief Secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad were also in attendance.

Hashim, a former Court of Appeal judge, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Hasnah Hashim, who retired on Nov 14.

Che Mohd Ruzima, Nazlan, Azimah and Sequerah served as Court of Appeal judges prior to their elevation to the Federal Court.