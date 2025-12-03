Hajiji unveils portfolios of Sabah’s 17 new assistant ministers

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said his new administration will reinforce its commitment to maintaining stability, with focusing on unity and development. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor has unveiled the portfolios of the 17 assistant ministers in his new administration, 12 of whom are from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Joniston Bangkuai, Isnin Aliasnih and Mandela Malakun were named assistant ministers in the chief minister’s department.

Joniston and Isnin were assistant ministers in Hajiji’s previous administration, while Mandela was formerly the chief minister’s political secretary.

Ruslan Muharam was named assistant agriculture, fisheries and food industry minister, along with Hendrus Anding, who retained the same post for a second term.

Ruslan was previously an assistant minister in the chief minister’s department.

Limus Jury has been retained as the assistant works and utility minister, along with Ruddy Awah, who was previously the assistant rural development minister.

Likewise, Samad Jambri retains his post as one of the two assistant rural development ministers.

The non-GRS assemblymen named to Hajiji’s government include four independents and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s (STAR) Ishak Ayub.

Hajiji said his government was committed to working closely to spur progress over the next five years.

“With this new administration, my Cabinet members and I will reinforce our commitment to maintaining stability and championing a political agenda centred on unity and development,” he said after chairing the first state Cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu here today.

He said there was a need to strengthen the state government to ensure sustained political stability and uninterrupted progress.

The 17 assistant ministers are:

Chief minister’s department

Joniston Bangkuai (GRS)

Isnin Aliasnih (GRS)

Mandela Malakun (GRS)

Works and utility

Limus Jury (GRS)

Ruddy Awah (GRS)

Finance

Ben Chong (GRS)

Ishak Ayub (STAR)

Jonnybone Kurum (GRS)

Local government and housing

Fairuz Renddan (Ind)

Maijol Mahap (Ind)

Agriculture, fisheries and food industry

Ruslan Muharam (GRS)

Hendrus Anding (GRS)

Rural development

Samad Jambri (GRS)

Juil Nuatim (GRS)

Education, science, technology and innovation

Jordan Jude Ellron (Ind)

Tourism, culture and environment

Andi Rizal (GRS)

Women, health and people’s well-being