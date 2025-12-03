Halt intimidation of critics, says DAP Youth chief after cops summon Fahmi Reza

DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong said enforcement agencies must be reminded that the current government is not ‘dictatorial’ like previous administrations. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong has urged the government to stop enforcement agencies from taking punitive action against Putrajaya’s critics, after graphic artist Fahmi Reza was once again summoned by police for investigation.

Woo condemned the police investigation into Fahmi, purportedly over a sticker of a mouse in suit and tie with the word “PM” to refer to the prime minister.

He said enforcement agencies must be reminded that the current government was not “dictatorial” like previous administrations which used to go after their critics.

The Perak executive councillor said the government must inspire hope by proving it was different from past regimes, particularly by respecting the freedom to air differing opinions.

He also pointed to the results of the Sabah state election, which saw Pakatan Harapan largely rejected, saying the people would ultimately decide the fate of the current government.

“Enforcement agencies such as the police must not act arbitrarily like in the past and cause the government’s image to be tarnished. Stop all forms of intimidation against any critic, even satirists.

“Don’t forget that all of them once stood with us when we were in the opposition. The same standards must apply whether we are in government or the opposition,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Fahmi said he had been summoned by Klang Utara police to give his statement tomorrow after a police report was lodged against him over the “PM” sticker he had used in a TikTok livestream.

The graphic artist is being investigated for improper use of network facilities, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and statements conducing to public mischief.