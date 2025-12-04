Former MP calls for transparent probe into custodial death

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago said the government should empower an external commission with real investigative and prosecutorial authority.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s Charles Santiago has called for an independent and transparent investigation into a custodial death in Selangor nine months ago, calling it long overdue.

The former Klang MP said a transparent probe is the “bare minimum” required to restore even a shred of public confidence in the police force.

Malaysiakini reported yesterday that the widow of M Manisegaran, who died in the custody of Bandar Sunway police, had called on home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to intervene in her late husband’s case.

S Rajeswari also demanded answers on the circumstances leading to Manisegaran’s death.

She was reportedly informed of her husband’s arrest and detention at the Bandar Sunway police station. However, upon arriving at the station, she was prevented from entering.

Shortly after, she saw an ambulance arriving, and Manisegaran carried into the vehicle on a stretcher. Rajeswari also said that police officers had denied her request to follow the ambulance, and that she was told an hour later that he had been taken to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre where he died upon arrival.

Rajeswari claimed to have seen visible injuries on her husband’s body and face, including two broken teeth, but was told that the cause of death was cardiac arrest and fluid in the lungs.

She also said that her husband’s death certificate only listed the cause of death as “pending further investigation”.

Santiago said that Rajeswari’s plea to the home minister should not be necessary.

“No widow should have to beg for transparency, beg for reports, beg for someone, anyone, to explain why her husband walked into a police station alive and never walked out.”

He said the delay in establishing an independent oversight body such as the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission had enabled the “culture of impunity” to flourish.

He said if the government is sincere about preventing deaths in custody, it should empower an external commission with real investigative and prosecutorial authority.