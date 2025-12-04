Residents evacuated after landslides in Ampang, Gombak

A 40-foot section of earth collapsed during a landslide in Ampang today, crushing the roofs of two houses. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two landslides were reported in Ampang and Gombak this evening, prompting the fire and rescue department to evacuate residents and secure the affected areas.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said no casualties were reported in both incidents.

The first landslide occurred at Lot 125, Jalan Khalid Al Walid, Kampung Bukit Sungai Putih, Ampang, where a 40-foot section of earth collapsed, crushing the roofs of two houses.

The second landslide took place at Lot 4511 C13B, Jalan Gombak Batu 6¼, Kampung Tengah, Gombak, where a 20m-high landslide occurred near a three-storey house, causing a tree to fall onto the building.

Meanwhile, several areas in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, were hit by flash floods this evening following continuous rain, prompting the Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department to deploy emergency teams for monitoring and assistance.

The areas affected by flash floods were:

Jalan Sentul Pasar, Taman Bahagia

Jalan Batu Bata, Titiwangsa Sentral

Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul

Kampung Chubadak Dalam, Sentul

Batu 2½, Jalan Ipoh

2 children swept away in Kajang drain

Separately, two children were swept away while playing in a drain in Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang, Selangor, this evening.

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were reportedly playing with a ball in a drainage channel at Lorong 1/3A when the strong water current carried them away.

Search and rescue efforts are under way.