18 Japanese, Chinese nationals charged with conspiracy to commit online fraud

The 18 accused foreign nationals face one to 10 years’ jail, caning and a fine if convicted. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : Eighteen Japanese and Chinese nationals, including one woman, pleaded not guilty in the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court today to a charge of conspiring to commit online fraud.

They entered their pleas after the charge was read to them in English and Mandarin before magistrate Roshayati Radellah, Bernama reported.

They are accused of criminal conspiracy to carry out fraudulent online activities at Taman Bukit Juru in Seberang Perai Tengah on Nov 20.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for one to 10 years’ imprisonment, caning and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulfadzli Hassan proposed bail at RM10,000 for each accused, with a local surety.

Their lawyer, Mahesh Ananthan, appealed for a reduced bail amount, saying his clients have low incomes, support their families in their countries of origin, and have fully cooperated with the police throughout their investigation.

The court set bail at RM8,000 each with one local surety, and ordered the accused to surrender their passports pending the conclusion of the case.

It also set Feb 3, 2026, for remention of the case.