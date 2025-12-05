Kota Tinggi Hospital silent on late cadet’s medical notes, court told

Shah Alam High Court judge Justice Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet asked why the Attorney-General’s Chambers had not assisted the family in obtaining the documents.

SHAH ALAM : The family of late Universiti Teknologi Malaysia cadet, Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, has questioned Kota Tinggi Hospital in Johor on its silence regarding their request for the initial post-mortem report and medical records.

Their lawyer, Naran Singh, told the High Court that he only received a certified copy of the first post-mortem report from the investigating officer at 10.40pm yesterday.

“In our application, we asked the hospital to supply us with the first post-mortem report and a copy of the notes from the hospital’s emergency unit. We want the court to direct the hospital to give us the documents,” he said.

Naran also informed Justice Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet that he had sent numerous letters to the hospital with no response.

The judge then asked deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin why the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had not assisted the family in obtaining the documents, adding that he saw no harm in the request.

Raja Zaizul replied that she would seek further direction from the AGC.

The court then fixed Dec 12 for case mention.

Last week, Naran told the media that the second post-mortem examination “indicates that the deceased sustained severe neck injuries while he was alive”, indicating that the information received by defence minister Khaled Nordin was inaccurate.

Naran was referring to Khaled’s statement on Aug 13 that the preliminary post-mortem found no injuries caused by physical abuse, although the full report was only expected within two months.

On Tuesday, the AGC classified Syamsul’s case as murder and instructed the police to launch a probe into his death.

Syamsul, 22, died on July 28 under unclear circumstances while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

He was reported to have suffered a seizure before his death, and the case was classified as sudden death. However, his mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, alleged that her son’s body had bruises and injuries consistent with physical assault rather than a seizure.

On Aug 26, the High Court ordered the exhumation of Syamsul’s remains for a second post-mortem following an application by his mother.