MACC to get more aggressive against the powerful, says Azam

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Azam Baki today called for those found guilty of corruption to be declared bankrupt.

Azam said MACC will focus on more aggressive investigations into high-profile and large-scale cases next year to ensure that people with power, influence, or wealth are not beyond the reach of the law.

MACC would intensify its asset recovery efforts throughout next year in line with its strategy to minimise leakages and ensure that corrupt persons cannot benefit from their ill-gotten gains.

“Those involved in corruption must be declared bankrupt so they can no longer enjoy stolen wealth,” he said.

Speaking at the international anti-corruption day celebration in Putrajaya today, Azam stressed that MACC is committed to returning every sen of misappropriated national assets to the people, reported Sinar Harian.

He said MACC would continue to enhance its officers’ capabilities and skills through the use of modern investigative techniques, along with strategic cooperation with domestic and international agencies to trace lost or stolen assets.