Floods threaten low-lying areas near Kuantan

Motorists affected by floods in Kuantan. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has issued a flood warning for Kuantan from today to Tuesday.

In a statement, the centre said the affected areas included low-lying locations near the Kuantan and Cherating river basins, Bernama reported.

This follows the “alert level” continuous rain warning issued by the Malaysian meteorological department on Dec 3, alongside forecasts indicating that the river levels were expected to rise above the danger mark.

Areas at risk include Kampung Pasir Kemudi, Kampung Panching, Kampung Sungai Lembing, Kampung Melayu, Kampung Sungai Rimau, Bandar Sungai Lembing, Bandar Kuantan, Kampung Galing, Taman Galing, Alor Akar, Beserah, Alor Ladang, Kampung Sungai Soi, Tanah Putih, Kampung Jawa, Medan Warisan, Taman Putih Lama, Kampung Cenderawasih and Kampung Kurnia.

Other identified locations are Kampung Belukar, Kampung Razali, the Sungai Isap Damai collector drain, Sungai Isap 1 and 2, Kampung Chendering, Kampung Bukit Rangin, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Kampung Sungai Pinang and the Padang Maju housing area.

“Low-lying areas within a 5km radius of the Cherating river basin are also at risk, involving the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy officers’ quarters, Kampung Cherating, Kampung Cherating Damai, Taman Balok Damai and Kampung Chendor,” the statement read.

The centre warned that the flooding may occur earlier or later than expected and urged residents to remain alert.