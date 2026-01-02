4,500 affected as bridge collapses after nonstop rain

Residents who were returning to Miri city after the Christmas celebrations noticed on Dec 31 that the base of the bridge had begun to rot and deteriorate. (APM pic)

PETALING JAYA : More than 4,500 villagers in the Miri division of Sarawak were affected when continuous heavy rain caused a wooden bridge to collapse.

The penghulu of Telang Usan reported the bridge collapse at about 10am today, the district management committee said.

Its secretary Mirwan Shah Masri said villagers noticed that the bridge’s wooden base had begun to rot and deteriorate on Dec 31.

The affected villages are Kampung Long Silat, Long Makabar, Long Jekitan, Long Tikan, Long Bee, Long Betaok and Ba Purau.

“So far, no injuries or loss of life have been reported. However, the route is no longer passable, and residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid the collapsed area,” The Borneo Post reported him as saying.

The floods in Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Lawas have left 1,178 people from 300 families seeking shelter at 10 relief centres.

Flooding was also reported at Kampung Plaie and Kampung Jegoi in Kota Samarahan, as well as at Kampung Siang-Siang in Lawas, while a landslide occurred at Kampung Lusut Jaya in Miri.