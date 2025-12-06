JKR files police report after fatal crash at closed road

The couple who was killed when their MPV plunged some 60m down a ravine in Terengganu, had been due to get married on Dec 25. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The public works department (JKR) has filed a police report after a fatal crash yesterday involving a vehicle that plunged down a ravine off a road that had been closed.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said road closure signs had been put up and concrete barriers were in place at Km52 Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sg Gawi-Aring in Terengganu, which was fully closed as the road had collapsed.

However, the MPV driven by a teacher passed these barriers, proceeded on the road and plunged some 60m down a ravine, killing the driver and his fiancee.

The couple had been due to get married on Dec 25.

“JKR took immediate steps by installing more warning signs and concrete barriers in both directions approaching the road, and also filing a police report over the trespassing of the closed road.

“The works ministry views this incident seriously because it involves the safety of road users. We remind the public to always comply with safety orders and closure signs that have been put up at disaster sites to prevent this incident from recurring,” he said in a Facebook post.

Nanta said JKR has obtained the green light to build a RM36 million bridge at Jalan Aring 8-Tasik Kenyir-Kuala Jeneris as an alternative route.

Yesterday, police said Hassan Shazali, 52, and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, died at the scene after being thrown out of their vehicle in the crash.

Hassan was a teacher at SK Lebir in Gua Musang while Suzaimah was a canteen worker at the same school.