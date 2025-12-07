Enough DAP attacks, where’s MCA’s reset, Ti asks Wee

Ti Lian Ker said MCA president Wee Ka Siong should have left the criticism of DAP to the grassroots and pundits.

PETALING JAYA : A former MCA vice-president has criticised party president Wee Ka Siong for spending more time attacking DAP than addressing MCA’s future and leadership in his opening speech at its general assembly.

Ti Lian Ker said Wee missed a critical opportunity to reset MCA’s political direction in his opening address, adding that the Ayer Hitam MP should have left the criticism of DAP to the grassroots and pundits.

Instead, Wee retreated into the comfort of blaming DAP, repeating grievances concerning the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), and replaying old narratives from the 1900s, the former senator said.

“What he should have said bluntly is that we are not losing because people misunderstand us, but because we are no longer seen as inspiring confidence, relevance, or urgency.

“We still have zero seats in Sabah and have a marginal presence in Peninsular Malaysia. Urban Chinese voters are still decisively not with MCA,” Ti said in a Facebook post.

The former deputy minister also said MCA delegates were wondering who would take over as leader of the party in 2027, which is when Wee reaches the nine-year term limit for the top post.

“The delegates are longing to hear whether Wee will pass the leadership to his deputy (Dr Mah Hang Soon) or if he is promoting another (to take over the MCA presidency).

“The delegates want leadership continuity and to avoid another leadership crisis which weakened the party in the past. There’s already a leadership crisis brewing and everyone is quietly avoiding the elephant in the room, though it is crucial for MCA’s future,” Ti said.

In June, Wee was reported to have said that MCA’s 191 divisions would discuss its future amid discontent over its lack of influence in the government, and bring their proposals to the annual general assembly.

He said a decision on the party’s future in the unity government would be made at the assembly.

Earlier today, Wee said MCA will review its position in Barisan Nasional if its key ally Umno insists on continuing its cooperation with other parties outside the coalition, especially DAP.