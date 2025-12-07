Sabah campaign promises to be met ‘from this month onwards’

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasing a point while speaking at a Madani event in Putrajaya today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Campaign promises made during the Sabah elections, especially for infrastructural upgrades, will be implemented from this month onwards, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said monthly progress meetings will be held at federal and state levels, from this month. “If there are 250 major projects, every one of them must be monitored,” he said in Putrajaya at a Madani event and convention on reform of public services.

“We promise that we will meet to determine the methods of implementation within a week’s time. Sabah is still plagued by electricity, water and road issues,” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying.

“We promise to be back within a week to carry out our pledges,” said Anwar, who is also chairman of Pakatan Harapan. He said work on the Sabah portion of the Pan Borneo Highway would proceed in a more orderly and effective manner.

Yesterday, Anwar said all water, electricity and road projects in Sabah will be monitored jointly by the federal and state governments every month from January. He said the new approach was crucial to ensure that fundamental issues, such as water and electricity shortages and unsatisfactory road conditions in several areas, could be resolved without delay.

Anwar also said the first top-level meeting on returning Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement will be held in the middle of next month, with officials to discuss the mechanism and its parameters.

He said the discussions could not be held this month because of time constraints and also because four federal minister’s posts were vacant and must be filled first.