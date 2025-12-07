Senior citizen nabbed with 30 bitcoin machines in Penang

Barat Daya police chief Anuwal Ab Wahab said his men worked with a TNB team and detected the premises with the bitcoin machines on Saturday night. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 60-year-old man has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a bitcoin mining operation in Balik Pulau, Penang, last night.

Barat Daya police chief Anuwal Ab Wahab said 30 bitcoin mining machines were seized during a raid on several premises around Jalan Air Putih believed to be operating through illegal electricity connections, Bernama reported.

He said police and a Tenaga Nasional Bhd team conducted surveillance of the area at 10pm and detected the premises with the bitcoin machines.

Police arrested the man and seized 30 bitcoin mining machines and a TP-Link modem unit, he said, adding that TNB had estimated the loss from electricity theft at the premises at RM22,744.

The case is being investigated under Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Police are tracking down others involved in the case, he said in a statement.

He urged the public to channel information or report any suspicious activities, especially involving electricity theft, to help prevent losses and ensure community safety.