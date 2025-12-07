Time to give IIUM a facelift, former queen tells govt

The Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, said the plight of the Palestinians should serve as a reminder to graduates that the knowledge they have gained must be followed by action, courage and compassion. (Kesultanan Pahang pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, has called on the government to spend some money on upgrading International Islamic University Malaysia.

The former queen said the public university could use some funding from the government for a face-lift, adding that a vibrant campus would help in nurturing the minds that study at IIUM.

“As our beloved university turns 43, perhaps it is time for a little facelift, a touch of make-up here and there, and maybe even a hint of ‘botox’ to make this university look young, fresh and radiant again,” she said at the IIUM convocation yesterday.

“A beautiful campus nurtures beautiful minds, and investing in IIUM is investing in Malaysia’s future,” said Tengku Azizah, who as chancellor of IIUM is the ceremonial head of the university. IIUM was established in 1983 as Malaysia’s first international university.

She said today that she wanted to be more involved in the university rather than merely grace its annual convocation ceremonies. The role came with a deep sense of responsibility as well as affection and commitment to the university, she said.

“I want to walk beside you, to listen to you, and to contribute meaningfully to the future of this institution that I love. My door is always open.”

She said IIUM and its lecturers bore responsibility for shaping the next generation, which meant that the university must hire, retain and nurture the best of its flock, including its academic staff.

She said IIUM should not merely heed rankings but measure its worth by the character, integrity and excellence in the people it produces.

Therefore, Tunku Azizah said, there can be no room for mediocrity or unethical behaviour in IIUM, as the responsibility it bore was too great while the future of students was too precious.

“This is why we must uphold the highest standards , and why there is no room for anyone who diminishes the dignity of IIUM. Let us restore its honour as the most sought-after, respected and prestigious university in Malaysia and among the finest in the world.”

Knowledge, courage and compassion

Tunku Azizah told the graduands at the convocation that the plight of the Palestinian people should serve as a reminder that knowledge gained must be followed by action, courage and compassion.

Although the graduands, as individuals, may seem to be capable of making only a little impact, collectively they can bring widespread change.

“Individually we are a drop, but together we are an ocean, and an ocean can reshape the world. Your degree is not merely an achievement, it is a responsibility entrusted to you. Carry it with humility and dignity. Use it to uplift, to defend and to heal.

“Never forget your humble beginnings. Be grateful for where you started. Give back to society, for education is not a privilege but something entrusted to you,” she said.