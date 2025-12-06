Unity council must have power to reprimand bigots, says Ti

People at a political rally in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year. A former deputy unity minister says some politicians on both sides rely on race-baiting to appeal to their supporters.

PETALING JAYA : Members of the national unity council should be empowered to openly reprimand public figures, including politicians, who spew extremist, provocative or race-centric views, says a former deputy unity minister.

Ti Lian Ker said enforcement authorities must be required to take heed of the council’s recommendations and act on them, otherwise the council would remain toothless and its decisions would come across as window dressing.

Ti, who was deputy unity minister from May 2020 to August 2021, said racial harmony had been seriously strained by recent racial rhetoric.

Some politicians on both sides relied on race-baiting to appeal to supporters, even though it could cause divisions among the country’s multiracial community, he said.

Empowering the council to take action would help nip such matters in the bud. “We cannot wait for matters to get out of hand as potential damage could be irreparable,” Ti told FMT.

He was commenting on the recent appointment of 12 new members of the National Unity Advisory Council, who include academics such as Sharifah Munirah Alatas and Tajuddin Rasdi and activists such as Johan Ariffin Samad.

Ti said the council must meet regularly and more frequently. It should also be allowed to convene immediately on urgent issues that threaten racial, religious, and social harmony.

“Unity cannot be safeguarded through sporadic, cosmetic meetings,” he said.

The council, set up in 2020 to advise the government on issues related to national unity, comprises community leaders including representatives of non-governmental organisations, the private sector, and experienced persons and experts in the field of unity. It meets six times a year, according to the national unity ministry.

Ti said the council would be credible and effective if it is empowered with real authority, independence, and urgency. “Otherwise, it risks becoming yet another symbolic institution with no impact on the ground.”