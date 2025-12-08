2 brothers plead not guilty to sexually assaulting 9-year-old cousin

The five charges were read to the brothers, aged 18 and 25, in the Muar sessions court. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two brothers pleaded not guilty in the Muar sessions court in Johor today to charges of sexual assault against their cousin in a storeroom five years ago.

The brothers, aged 18 and 25, entered their pleas after the charges were read to them before judge Khairi Haron, Berita Harian reported.

The brothers, who work as fishermen, face five charges of sexual assault against their cousin, who was nine at the time, in a storeroom and bedroom at Tangkak in March, November and December 2020.

They were charged under Section 14(a) and (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping for each charge, upon conviction.

According to the victim’s report, the brothers had threatened to harm their cousin if she told her parents what happened. However, she later related her ordeal to her parents, who lodged a report at the Sungai Mati police station in Tangkak.

The court allowed bail of RM8,000 for the older brother, and RM9,000 for the younger sibling with one surety, and ordered them to report to a nearby police station monthly and refrain from contacting the victim and prosecution witnesses until the disposal of the case.

It set Feb 24 for remention of the case and appointment of lawyers and handover of documents.

The prosecution was managed by deputy public prosecutor Nur Ameerah Allaudeen, while the accused were unrepresented.