Woman dies after car plunges into river in Johor

Firefighters pulling the car out of Sungai Tanjung Agas in Tangkak, Johor, on Monday evening. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA : A woman died when she lost control of her car which plunged into Sungai Tanjung Agas in Tangkak, Johor, today.

The woman, in her 20s, died after she was trapped in the vehicle in the 3.50pm incident, Kosmo reported.

Tangkak fire and rescue station operations commander Jahairi Shukor said a 10-member team and an emergency medical rescue services unit were despatched to the scene.

“The firefighters managed to extricate the victim, who was confirmed dead by the medical officers,” he said.