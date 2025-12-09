Ilham Foundation, 5 others allowed to intervene in Naimah-linked London assets case

MACC claimed Naimah Khalid is linked to commercial buildings at St Mary Axe and One Crown Court, and three luxury residences at Bryanston Square, Bryanston Mews and Lancaster Gate, all in London. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court has allowed Ilham Foundation and five companies to intervene in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) bid to freeze assets linked to Naimah Khalid in London worth 132 million pounds (about RM758.2 million).

MACC had sought a prohibitory order under Section 53(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla), which bars any dealings with the identified properties.

Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid ruled that the court had the inherent jurisdiction to hear the application.

He said Section 53(2) of Amla was an “in personam” provision, as the prohibitory order prevented the individuals or entities named from dealing with the identified properties, and allowing the intervention did not prejudice the prosecution.

The other interveners are Copperfield Investment Holdings Ltd, Straits Properties LTD, Newton Assets Global Ltd, Splendid International Ltd, and Catalyst Assets Ltd.

The assets in question comprise two commercial buildings at St Mary Axe and One Crown Court; three luxury residences at Bryanston Square, Bryanston Mews, and Lancaster Gate; two residences at Gloucester Place; and a CAF Bank Ltd (UK) account held by Ilham Foundation.

Lawyers G Rajasingam, Sathya Kumardas, and Sharon Jessy represented Copperfield Investment Holdings Ltd and Straits Properties Ltd while Nizamuddin Hamid, Abraham Au, Syed Afiq Syed Albakri, and Vam Shir Mooi appeared for the other applicants.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan represented MACC.