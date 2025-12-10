Factory operator pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4 children

Azizzuan Arsemi, 32, made his guilty plea in the Seremban sessions court today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A factory operator pleaded guilty in the Seremban sessions court in Negeri Sembilan today to four charges of sexual assault against four children in November and December.

Azizzuan Arsemi, 32, entered his plea after the charges were read to him before judge N Kanageswari, Berita Harian reported.

Azizzuan was accused of the physical sexual assault of three children aged seven, eight and nine years, and the non-physical sexual assault of a 12-year-old child.

The offences were committed in the evenings between Nov 21 and Dec 3 at playgrounds in Taman Senawang Indah and Taman Jasmin in Seremban.

He was charged under Sections 14(a) and 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Section 14(a) of the Act, which pertains to physical sexual assault, provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, while 15(a) on non-physical sexual assault provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni did not offer bail, expressing concern that the accused would seek out other victims or escape the law.

Azizzuan, who was unrepresented, requested for the minimum bail amount, saying he has to support a child and his mother, who is suffering from various diseases.

Kanageswari agreed with the prosecution’s concerns and did not allow bail.

She set Dec 16 for sentencing.