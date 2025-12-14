Kelantan authorities question woman accused of marrying 2 men

Kelantan executive councillor Asri Mat Daud said a statement was taken from the woman today at the Tanah Merah religious affairs office. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 30-year-old woman is under investigation by Kelantan’s religious authorities after her sister-in-law accused her of having two husbands.

State executive councillor Asri Mat Daud said a statement was taken from the woman today at the Tanah Merah religious affairs office.

“This is part of an investigation into allegations made by a woman believed to be the suspect’s sister-in-law,” Berita Harian reported him as saying.

The sister-in-law, known only as Ekin, was previously reported as saying on Facebook that the woman, who is from Terengganu, had married her second husband last year in Songkhla, Thailand.

Ekin said the marriage was discovered on Dec 6 when her family caught the suspect at the second husband’s home in Tanah Merah.

The minister for women, family and community development, Nancy Shukri, said she is looking into what aid can be provided to the woman’s children.

She said the case is currently being handled by state religious officials and her ministry would examine the matter once a full report is received, Bernama reported.